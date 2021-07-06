Two Injured In Montgomery County Crash

Two men were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County. The accident occurred Saturday just after 2 PM. State Police report 37 year old Remington Montgomery, of Springfield, was traveling southbound in a pickup truck in the northbound lanes of I-55 at milepost 60. A semi, driven by 56 year old Roger Rosser, of Rockford, was traveling northbound in the same location. The two struck head-on.

Montgomery was airlifted from the scene to a regional hospital with serious injuries. Rosser was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Northbound 55 was closed for about seven hours Saturday afternoon for recovery and cleanup.

Montgomery was charged with alleged DUI and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash, Driving the Wrong Way on the Interstate, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.