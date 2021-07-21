Unit 2 Student Registration Begins Next Week

Another school year is rapidly approaching and student registration for those in Bond County Community Unit 2 will begin soon.

Online registration will occur July 26 through August 12.

Parents can login into their Skyward Family Access and register their child for school, complete with credit card payment.

More information can be found on the district’s website at BCCU2.org in the announcements and quick link areas on the front page.

There is no additional cost to parents using online registration or payment.

Those needing assistance with their family access login credentials should contact the office of their student’s attendance center beginning August 2.

Book rental fees are $80 for students in kindergarten through eighth grades, and $105 for high school students. There are several special fees at the high school and an art fee at Greenville Junior High.

Athletic fees are $100 per sport at the high school and $50 per sport on the junior high level.

New student registration is Friday, August 6.

Those in grades nine through 12, who are moving into the district, must make an appointment to meet with a guidance counselor by calling 664-1370, extension 408 to schedule a by phone appointment.

All other new students will report to their school on August 6 to register.