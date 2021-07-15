Unit 2 Superintendent Details “Return To Learn” Draft Plan

Bond County Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson emailed parents the Unit 2 School District’s “Return to Learn” Draft Plan on Wednesday.

In his message, Olson said the district will return to full in-person instruction with pre-Covid schedules. He also notes the plan is alighted with updated CDC and IDPH guidance and encouraged parents to provide feedback via a link in the draft plan.

The plan states all Unit 2 schools will be fully open for in-person learning starting in the fall and specifies that remote learning will only be available to students under quarantine.

Under the draft plan:

“Mask use is strongly recommended indoors for students, staff and visitors who are not fully vaccinated.”

“Under current CDC guidance, passengers and drivers must wear a mask on school buses.”

“School staff will monitor and reinforce frequent handwashing and respiratory etiquette…”

The draft plan states physical distancing will be accomplished as much as possible by, “arranging furniture, play spaces and naptime materials to model and reinforce physical distancing of at least 3 feet (at least 6 feet for those who are not fully vaccinated) and movement”.

The plan is to be reviewed at least every six months through September 30, 2023 and calls for district officials to continue to collaborate and consult with Bond County Health Department officials on various logistics and decision-making.

You can read the full draft plan below…