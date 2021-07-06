Unit Two Board Approves Insurance Contracts

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education approved insurance contracts at its June 28 meeting.

The district will be paying more than this past year for property/casualty/liability insurance, but less for worker’s compensation coverage.

Bids were received for both packages.

The board decided to accept the bids submitted by Prairie State Insurance Cooperative for both packages. Its local agent is Imming Insurance in Carlyle.

For this next year, the district will pay $144,935 for property/casualty/liability insurance. That is about 14 percent or $17,788 more than this past year.

The worker’s compensation premium will drop 21.83 percent to $73,239. That is $20,451 less than this past year.

Prairie State Insurance Cooperative requires a three-year commitment to its cooperative for worker’s compensation coverage, and the board was told there is no premium guarantee after the first year.

All bids were received by Bushue Human Resources, on behalf of Unit 2. The firm compiled the bids, reviewed them, and provided the information.