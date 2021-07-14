Unit Two Committee Discusses Masks

During a Policy and Curriculum Committee meeting of the Bond County Unit 2 Board Monday evening, the wearing of masks by students for the upcoming school year became a big topic of discussion.

Several citizens attending the session expressed their opinions on the subject.

It was the consensus of the six board members attending the meeting that the district should take a masks optional stance. Aimee Frey was not in attendance.

No motion about the topic was made and passed by the board.

The discussion occurred after the CDC shared its guidance last Friday that unvaccinated people should wear masks at school, with local school districts and health departments making the decisions.

The Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education announced they would follow the CDC guidance.

After Monday’s committee meetings, the board met in special session for self-evaluation, to address practices and procedures or professional ethics. The executive session consisted of meeting with a representative of a statewide association of which the district is a member.

The school board will hold its next regular meeting Wednesday, July 21 at 7 p.m.