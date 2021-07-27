Unit Two Contracts With New Food Service Provider

When the new school year begins in Bond County Community Unit 2, food service in the cafeterias will be different.

At its recent meeting, the Unit 2 school board approved entering into a one-year contract with Missouri-based OPAA! Food Management Incorporated.

All current cafeteria staff will remain employees of the district, with the company providing the management.

Superintendent Wes Olson said several years ago the district engaged the community in strategic planning and the topic of food came up numerous times. Olson this is an opportune time to contract with an outside entity.

Click below to hear more:

The proposed budget shows management expenditures to at $502,000 and it is projected the estimated district net profit could be $193,000.

Olson said the cafeterias will provide a larger variety of food. He said with higher-quality food and fresh fruits and vegetables that there will be an increase in participation, which will lead to increased revenue. Other schools in the area have worked with OPAA! and Olson said they’ve had successful outcomes.

Click below to hear his comments in full:

In the past, the school district has managed its own food service and lost $38,000 in the 2019-20 year.

Superintendent Olson said the goal is to increase the number of students eating meals in the cafeterias.