Unit Two & Housing Authority Meetings Wednesday

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will hold its first meeting on a new schedule of Wednesdays this week.

The meeting is Wednesday, July 21 at 7 p.m. in the high school library.

Early in the meeting an executive session will be held for the discussion of personnel items.

The agenda includes the Greenville Educational Support Personnel Association contract, bids on food service management, bread, dairy, tires, motor oil and antifreeze; purchase of a driver’s education vehicle and discussion of a 2021-22 back-to-school plan.

The Bond County Housing Authority Board will meet Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Items on the agenda include announcement of a resignation by the resident commissioner, and discussions about roof repairs, a Local 622 payment dispute, Family Fun Day, and a wireless calls log.

There is also a resolution proposed to amend the snow and ice policy.