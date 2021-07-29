Vandalia Man Arrested On Federal Charges

A Vandalia man was taken into custody on multiple charges Thursday morning after officials executed a search warrant at 1207 W. Randolph Street in Vandalia. The search was conducted at 6 AM.

Fayette County Sheriff Chris Palmer said agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force, along with deputies from the Fayette and Bond County participated in the warrant, assisted by the Vandalia Police Department and Rural Med EMS.

Sheriff Palmer said 46 year old Shane T. Hans of Vandalia was arrested on multiple federal charges. Hans is in federal custody at the Fayette County Jail awaiting a hearing at a later date.