W. Richard Stephens Presented Turley Award

The 27th Annual Greenville Chamber of Commerce Gerald Turley Award was presented Thursday night to W. Richard Stephens.

Due to COVID-19, last year’s program was not held. Stephens is the honoree for the year 2020.

Stephens, who is approaching the age of 90, was presented the honor by Chamber President Noel Harnetiaux.

Stephens has made many contributions over the years for Greenville University, the City of Greenville and Bond County.

He was on the first Kingsbury Park District Board, was on the faculty and administrative team at GU, and became Greenville University’s president in 1977. Stephens was instrumental in the creation of the Greenville University-Kaskaskia College program, which gives tuition breaks to students from Bond and Fayette counties.

During Thursday’s program Stephens’ son, Rick, read a statement for his father.

The statement said Stephens was honored by the award which was named after a forward-thinking leader. He also thanked his wife, his family, and God.

The 2021 Turley Award will be given to Karen and Steve Smith at a reception July 22 at The Family Vine, north of Greenville.