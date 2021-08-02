$38,000 Raised At Auction To Benefit Alhambra Girl

When 13 year old Molly McCalla, the daughter of Craig and Maggie McCalla of Alhambra, was diagnosed with spondyloarthropathy recently, the community came to her assistance.

Spondyloarthropathy refers to a group of inflammatory rheumatic diseases. As Molly gets older, the type of the condition that she has may become clearer. Predominantly, this disease causes joint and ligament pain, inflammation, stiffness, and as it progresses can become debilitating.

Molly is undergoing weekly treatments to help slow the progression of this disease. She is also undergoing regular testing to determine if other parts of her body are being impacted.

On Friday, at the Youth Livestock Auction at the Madison County Fair, over 100 donors came together to purchase Molly’s sheep. They raised a total of $38,000 to help Molly and her family with her treatment.