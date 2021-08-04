45th Antique Farm Machinery Expo Friday-Sunday

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the Bond County Antique Machinery Club Expo. As always, the expo will be open as part of the Bond County Fair Friday, August 6, through Sunday, August 8, on the fairgrounds near the Pork Producers Stand across from the metal exhibitor’s building.

Judy Brave with the club told WGEL all brands of tractors and engines will be featured this year. She invites everyone to spend the weekend with them, checking out the displays.

Click below to hear her invitation:

The expo will feature a tractor drive Saturday, August 7.

For more information, call 556-3902.