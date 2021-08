The Bond County Agriculture Museum held a “Guess How Many Soybeans” contest in their booth during the Bond County Fair.

Kathy Landskroener from Shobonier, guessed 1,141 and that was the closest to the actual amount of 1,300 soybeans in the milk jar.

Landskroener won a gift certificate.

Bond County Agriculture Museum officials thank everyone who entered the contest and everyone that stopped by the museum during the fair.