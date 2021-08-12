August 13th Is The Final Family Fun Friday

Family Fun Friday has been a new event this summer in downtown Greenville.

The final one is this Friday, August 13.

City of Greenville Tourism Director Jes Adams said the activities will be going on around the square from 5 to 7 PM. The theme is “Transportation & Back To School”. There will be an obstacle course, a giant slide, a bounce house, free ice cream from the City of Greenville, a touch-a-truck event, yard and carnival games, and more. Food vendors will be set up for dinner. Kids are invited to bring a bike or motorized car to take part in the kiddie car wash and parade.

For more information, call the Greenville Municipal Building at 664-1644.