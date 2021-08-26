August 27-29 Schedule At Carlyle Lake

Searching for a fun, outdoor activity? Look no further than the Carlyle Lake Geocache Trail! The new and improved geocache trail is a perfect activity for the entire family. It will test your navigation skills while providing scenic views from some of the hidden gems around the lake. The trail has twelve caches scattered around the lake. Ready to begin the hunt?

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will present interactive educational programs on Friday and Saturday evenings and beach programs on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Presentations are free and open to the public.

Friday, 27 August:

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – Turtle Talk

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground – Goodness Snakes!

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – Feeling Froggy

Saturday, 28 August:

2:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – Goodness Snakes!

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground – Feeling Froggy

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – Turtle Talk

Sunday, 29 August:

10:00 a.m. Carlyle Lake Main Dam Tour – Starts at the top of the Carlyle Lake Dam

2:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety

Dam West, Coles Creek, and Boulder Campgrounds are open with sites available on a first-come-first-serve basis and also through reservation by calling the National Recreation Reservation Service at 1-877-444-6777 or online at www.recreation.gov. McNair and Dam East Campgrounds are open on a first-come-first-serve basis. Eldon Hazlet State Park is also open and has sites available on a first-come, first-serve basis or online at www.exploremoreil.com.

The Carlyle Lake Visitor Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Visitor Center has exhibits and brochures to help plan your stay at Carlyle Lake.

Life jacket loaner stations are available at Keyesport, Dam West, McNair, and Coles Creek beaches and boat ramps. Visitors are encouraged to borrow a life jacket from a station to use while recreating and to return the life jacket to a station once done.

Help keep Carlyle Lake clean by leaving no trace. Please remember to properly dispose of waste when recreating in receptacles and dumpsters located in al recreation areas.

For more information contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or e-mail at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.