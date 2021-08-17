Back To Business Grant Open House

The Small Business Development Center is hosting open house hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 17 on the third floor of the SMART Center in downtown Greenville.

Visitors can learn about the Back To Business Grant Program, which is administered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The program is expected to distribute $300 million in economic relief to small businesses across the state, to help offset losses related to the pandemic.

Applications can be filed beginning August 18.