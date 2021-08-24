BCMW Energy Assistance Program Begins September 1

BCMW is administrator of the Home Energy Assistance Program in Bond, Clinton, Marion and Washington counties.

Funds are available to assist income-eligible households with natural gas, propane and electric bills, plus furnace assistance.

The program begins September 1, and applications will be taken on a first-come, first served basis through May 31, 2022.

There are no priority groups in the program, and households in need are encouraged to apply.

Applications are being taken over the phone due to COVID-19.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the BCMW office in your county. The Bond County number is 664-3309, and the Clinton County number is 526-7123.