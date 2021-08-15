Bethalto Family Killed In Accident

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn has identified the Bethalto family that lost their lives following a two vehicle motor vehicle Friday in Madison County.

The victims are identified as 55 year old John A. Cafazza , 52 year old Melissa R. Cafazza, and 12 year old Dominic J. Cafazza.

The Cafazza family was pronounced deceased at the scene by Madison County Coroner’s Office personnel.

According to the coroner’s office, John Cafazza brought his vehicle to a stop at intersection of Bethalto Road and McCoy Road in Foster Township. Per witness statements a 2003 GMC Sierra traveling eastbound on McCoy Road was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection. The Sierra collided with the driver’s side of the Cafazza’s BMW which was attempting to make a left turn on McCoy Road from Bethalto Road. The unidentified 18 year old male driver of the 2003 GMC Sierra was transported from the scene to a St. Louis hospital with non-life threatening injuries.