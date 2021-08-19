BNB Recognized For Exceptional Community Service

Bradford National Bank, with locations in Greenville, Highland, and Marine, was honored for their exceptional community service with one of the 2021 Illinois Bank Community Service Awards. The awards were presented by the Illinois Bankers Association (IBA) during the IBA’s virtual Annual Conference on August 12. This is the 19th year for the Community Service awards, which honor Illinois financial institutions that demonstrate a high level of service in their communities.

Bradford National Bank was recognized for its response to the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic for providing resources and support services to businesses and organizations that faced numerous financial challenges during the lockdown. The bank gave away over 300 gift cards to area restaurants, dairies, and coffee houses, and purchased Girl Scout cookies and donated them to area emergency service personnel. Additionally, in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank, Bradford National Bank awarded $50,000 in cash grants to local service organizations over and above their normal annual giving.

The bank was also recognized for its support of community events and its commitment to financial literacy with its support of the C.O.R.E. Community program, Rocket Savings at area schools, academic college scholarships, and sponsorship of the CEO programs in Bond and Madison Counties.

During the presentation, Illinois Bankers Association President and CEO Randy Hultgren said Bradford National Bank was, “selected from a list of nominated banks that have gone above and beyond in the area of community service and have demonstrated an extraordinary level of service in their communities.” Besides Bradford National Bank, other recipients of this prestigious honor included the Bank of Farmington and Beardstown Savings. Hultgren concluded, “Congratulations to these banks who have done an outstanding job in the area of community service. They exemplify our industry’s commitment to helping communities all across Illinois.”

Michael Ennen, President and CEO of Bradford National Bank, said, “We continue to make investments not only in the products and services that we offer, but we also continue to make significant investments in the communities we serve throughout Bond and Madison Counties.” He added, “We like to say that when you bank at Bradford National Bank, we invest right back into the community, supporting organizations, schools, and events in our area.”

Ennen noted that the bank not only provides financial support but also provides manpower and leadership. “Many of our staff members are actively involved in community events, charities, and organizations. As a real community bank, we support, encourage, and applaud our staff for their community service.”

Founded in 1867, Bradford National Bank is the 10th oldest bank in Illinois. For additional information, visit www.BradfordBank.com. The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve.