BoCo Fair Talent Show Results

The Bond County Fair Talent Show was Sunday afternoon.

Winners were selected in the junior and senior divisions.

Show Director Katie Perkins announced the first place acts, Brooke Wayman and Audrey Cornelius, of Greenville, in the junior division, and Nathaniel Williams of Sorento in the senior division.

Brooke and Audrey are Brooke Wayman and Audrey Cornelius of Greenville, who did a dance routine.

Than is Nathaniel Williams of Sorento who played electric guitar and sang.

Also winning trophies in the Junior Division were Clara Mayfield of Greenville, second place; and Julia Ward of Greenville, third place. Clara played a violin solo and Julia sang a song.

In the Senior Division, Haylie Gombos from the Highland-Pierron area placed second and Kaleb Stief of Greenville was third. Gombos sang a song and Stief played guitar and sang.

Both first place finishers will represent Bond County at the Illinois state talent show in January.

Other performers in the talent show were Ava Schaefer, Everly Boudouris, JJ and Dylan Brown, Braylon and Kellan Boudouris, and Libby Koehne.

Judges for the show were Shelbi McCray, Elizabeth Sargis and John King.