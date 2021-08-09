Bond County Fair Schedule For Tuesday, August 10

The 2021 Bond County Fair wraps up Tuesday, August 10, with two big events.

The annual fair parade will roll at 7 p.m. on the fairgrounds. Floats in various divisions will be judged. To be judged, a float must be on the track by 5:30 p.m.

No dogs or horses are allowed. Floats must be pulled by a pickup truck or antique tractor, which are driven by a licensed driver.

Following the parade at dusk, a big fireworks show will be presented, east of the grandstand.

The dairy show will be held at 9 a.m., and the carnival is open for the last time from 6 to 9:30 p.m.