The 2021 Bond County Fair begins Thursday, August 5, at the fairgrounds in Greenville.

Judging in the community building will occur throughout the day, and the building will be open for public viewing at 7 p.m.

The grandstand event is the Little Miss Pageant. It starts at 6:30 p.m. The poultry show is scheduled for five o’clock, and the carnival will be open from 6 to 9:3 p.m.

Admission to the fairgrounds, for those 11 and older, is $2.