Bond County Fair Wraps With Parade, President Thanks Volunteers

The parade and fireworks were the final big events at this year’s Bond County Fair Tuesday night.

Area residents lined the parade route to see the floats, the Marching Comets from Unit 2 high school and the other various entries.

Floats were judged in three divisions.

First place in the professionally-built floats group went to the City of Greenville. Dudleyville 4-H Club won second place, The FNB Community Bank was third, and the Bond County Shrine Club, fourth.

In the non-professional business floats division, The Milk House entered the winning float with second place going to the Jr. Miss and Queen float, sponsored by Moo Cow Mountain Farm, and third place won by the Little Miss float, sponsored by Meraki Florist.

The first place float in the non-professional church, club and other organizations category was presented by Bond County Girl Scouts.

Second place went to the Mulberry Grove FFA, third place to Junior Comets Football, and fourth place to the Bond County Secret Santa Society.

With another Bond County Fair in the history books, WGEL’s farm reporter Joe Doll talked with Bond County Fair Association President Craig Woker after Tuesday’s parade. Craig said organizers dodged a bullet with the afternoon storms Tuesday and they were glad to see a good turnout for the final day of the fair.

Woker expressed his thanks to the many volunteers who make the fair possible. He and Joe also talked about seeing old friends at the fair you may not see any other time.

Click below to hear part of their conversation:

To keep up with the Bond County Fair, even in the off-season, you can find them on Facebook or visit BondCoFair.com.