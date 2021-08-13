Bond County Hospice Needs Volunteers

The Bond County Health Department is in need of volunteers for its Hospice Program.

Hospice provides end-of-life care, for the patient who no longer wishes treatment directed at curing their disease, and assistance for the family.

Karen File, health department bereavement and volunteer coordinator, said the health department’s volunteer hospice program basically came to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic. File said volunteers help keep patients comfortable, but are also there to relieve caretakers when they need some time to themselves or take care of errands. She said the program is being put back together in the wake of COVID and she believes it will surpass what it has been in the past.

Karen said anyone can be a volunteer. There is some training involved and a background check, which is paid for. They’re happy to have volunteers of all ages and all walks of life and could especially benefit from male volunteers who could benefit male patients.

If you want to volunteer, call 618-664-5020 and ask for Karen File or Program Director Brian Goodiel, or leave a message for them.

The health department provides Hospice to residents in Bond, Clinton, Montgomery, Fayette and Madison Counties.