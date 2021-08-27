Bond County Pounded By Storms Thursday Night

A severe thunderstorm formed over north central Bond County just after 5:30PM and started to drop heavy rain on parts of the county. The heavy rain would continue, in some places with no breaks, for over 90 minutes.

Rain totals called in to WGEL:

4 inches in less than an hour on Idler Lane, north of Rt. 140

1/10 of an inch in Pocahontas

.5 inches in Mulberry Grove

2.5 inches from East Bowman Drive

A little over 5 inches in Woburn

Several flooded roads were called into WGEL Radio, including parts of Red Ball Trail and Route 140 between Greenville and Mulberry Grove. Greenville Police received a call regarding flooded roadway on Idler Lane at Butternut Drive.

Police also fielded 13 separate reports of power lines down all over town. There were four reports of downed trees around town. Police also took a report of a tree that had fallen and damaged the bumper of a car parked on Elm Street at College Avenue.

One accident was reported during the storm, on I-70 at the westbound 47 mile marker. That was transferred to Illinois State Police.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in place for almost an hour over Bond County.