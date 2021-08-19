Carlyle Lake Weekend Activities

Join park rangers at the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center on Saturday, 21 August at 2:30 p.m. in celebration of World Honey Bee Day! The day recognizes both the honey bee and the beekeepers who tend the hives. When we plant wildflowers, orchards, and other flowering plants, we support pollinators such as honey bees. They depend on the nectar of a variety of plants for their survival. Conversely, we depend on honeybees for our survival, too! Without their pollinating abilities, many nutritious plants wouldn’t reproduce. Buzz on over to learn all about honey bees and even make your own!

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will present interactive educational programs on Friday and Saturday evenings and beach programs on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Presentations are free and open to the public.

Friday, 20 August:

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – Nature Journaling

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground – Habitracks

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – Animal Track Bingo

Saturday, 21 August:

2:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. Carlyle Lake Visitor Center – World Honey Bee Day Program and Celebration

2:30 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – Habitracks

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground – Animal Track Bingo

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – Nature Journaling

Sunday, 22 August:

10:00 a.m. Carlyle Lake Main Dam Tour – Starts at the top of the Carlyle Lake Dam

2:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety

Dam West, Coles Creek, and Boulder Campgrounds are open with sites available on a first-come-first-serve basis and also through reservation by calling the National Recreation Reservation Service at 1-877-444-6777 or online at www.recreation.gov. McNair and Dam East Campgrounds are open on a first-come-first-serve basis. Eldon Hazlet State Park is also open and has sites available on a first-come, first-serve basis or online at www.exploremoreil.com.

The Carlyle Lake Visitor Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Visitor Center has exhibits and brochures to help plan your stay at Carlyle Lake.

Life jacket loaner stations are available at Keyesport, Dam West, McNair, and Coles Creek beaches and boat ramps. Visitors are encouraged to borrow a life jacket from a station to use while recreating and to return the life jacket to a station once done.

Help keep Carlyle Lake clean by leaving no trace. Please remember to properly dispose of waste when recreating in receptacles and dumpsters located in al recreation areas.

For more information contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or e-mail at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.