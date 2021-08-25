Catron Announces Retirement As Circuit Clerk

Bond County Circuit Clerk Rex Catron is retiring, effective when a replacement is appointed by the Bond County Board.

Catron, a Republican, has been circuit clerk over 10 years. He was appointed to the position February 1, 2011 and was elected to three, four-year terms, the last one in November of 2020.

Catron talked to Jeff Leidel about his decision to leave the county office. He said his ten years in office has been a good experience and he learned a lot in the time. Catron said his grandkids are growing up and many of them are several hundred miles away and he’d like to have the flexibility to visit them anytime and to put into his hobbies. He praised his staff and said the experience wouldn’t have been the same without them.

Click below to hear more:

He is proud of what has been done in the office during his tenure. He said the circuit clerk’s office is something of a “super secretary” of the court system and the use of technology has been greatly enhanced in the last ten years. Bond County was the first county in the state to be certified to issue electronic traffic citations. Civil and criminal cases are now e-filed and the vaults have mostly been digitized.

Click below to hear his comments:

The procedure to fill the position is the Bond County Republican Central Committee will make a recommendation to the county board and the board makes the appointment.

The only legal requirement is the replacement must be from the same political party as the out-going officer.

The committee has posted a statement on its Facebook page, indicating it is taking resumes for circuit clerk. It also states computer skills are a must.

Whoever is appointed would have to run for a two-year unexpired term in 2022 if he or she wants to remain in the job.