City Council Action On Vehicles, Sewers & Swimming

At its August meeting, the Greenville City Council took action to obtain another vehicle for the street department.

A motion was approved to spend up to $75,000 for a used truck to replace an old 1991 truck that is no longer dependable.

It was agreed to have Visu-Sewer of Missouri reline three sewer mains at a cost of $25,187. The company submitted the lowest of two bids.

A total of 780 feet of sewer line will be relined.

The council approved 13 manholes to be relined at a cost of $28,000. The work will be done by Advanced Rehabilitation Technology.

Action was taken to amend and clarify city code regarding swimming in Governor Bond Lake.

City Manager Dave Willey said the intent of the amendment is to clarify that swimming is permitted only in designated areas or in conjunction with water activities identified in the code.

The only current designated area is at the ski club.

General swimming is still prohibited in Governor Bond Lake.