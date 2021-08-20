City Council Takes Action to Assist Downtown Business

The Greenville City Council met August 17 and took action on items to assist a downtown business.

The council voted to enter into a TIF development agreement with Thacker Insurance Service. In addition, a city renovation grant was approved.

City Manager Dave Willey stated the TIF agreement is for $12,000, and it will be paid out over the remaining life of the TIF district. The renovation grant is for $40,000.

The project is in the 200 block of South Third Street. The building was originally a jail and most recently had been Peppin’s Store.

Thacker Insurance Service is having the building completely renovated, and Willey commented the amount of work being done is “phenomenal” and the building will be very attractive once it is completed.

He mentioned the business will add at least three new employees when the new location is occupied.

The council approved a liquor license for the Knights of Columbus to operate a beer stand in downtown Greenville on September 25 for Central Illinois Truck Service’s 25th anniversary celebration.

Two appointments were approved.

Jim Tarasuik was added to the Lake Committee. Judy Cox resigned from the Plan Commission and Janie Nelson was approved to fill the position.

City Manager Willey commended Mayor George Barber and the council, stating he believes that in his tenure with the city, this is the first time every city committee has been filled.