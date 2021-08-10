City Of Greenville & Ameren Upgrading Streetlights

Ameren Illinois began a project Monday in Greenville to upgrade neighborhood streetlights with more energy-efficient LED streetlights.

The company is replacing approximately 200 existing sodium vapor, mercury vapor and metal halite streetlights with LED lights to help the city save energy.

The project should be completed by Wednesday, weather permitting.

The vendor Pro Electric received the contract from Ameren Illinois to perform the replacement. With help from IBEW-trained electrical workers.

Kim Voypick, from Ameren Illinois, said, The LED streetlights will provide the City of Greenville with public safety, environmental and financial benefits for many years.”

Since 2017, the company has replaced over 140,000 streetlights throughout central and southern Illinois.