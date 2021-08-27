City Of Greenville To Search For New City Manager

The City of Greenville is looking for a new city manager.

At a special meeting Thursday night, the Greenville City Council accepted the retirement of Dave Willey from the position.

Councilmen went into closed session, with Willey and City Clerk and Finance Director Sue Ann Nelson joining them.

After about 35 minutes, the council and Nelson returned to open session. Willey was not with them.

Mayor George Barber read a hand-written letter, dated 8-26-21. The contents of the letter requested the council accept the letter as notification of Willey’s retirement effective immediately. The motion was unanimously approved and Barber and several council members expressed thanks to Willey for his work.

Click below to hear more:

The council then returned to closed session and remained there the next two hours and 25 minutes.

Upon returning to the council chambers a motion was made for Sue Ann Nelson to serve as interim city manager. It was unanimously approved and Barber said the city would begin a search for a new city manager as soon as possible.

Click below for more:

Dave Willey was Greenville City Manager over 16 years, having been appointed in July of 2005.