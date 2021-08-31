Connecting All Comets Campaign Underway

Now that the Bony County Unit 2 school board has given its okay to proceed with design and engineering work, Athletic Director Joe Alstat is reaching out to the public for financial support of the Connecting All Comets campaign.

The board is allowing the designing to be done on the proposed placement of artificial turf on the multi-activity/football field and the varsity baseball field.

Alstat recorded a video on Twitter, to invite the public to donate. He explained the project, in addition to turfing the fields, includes lights at the baseball and softball field and hopefully an auxiliary gym. He pointed out it is exciting, but it is contingent on funding. Around $1 million has already been raised, but several hundred thousand more is needed.

Click below to hear some of his statement:

The video and information on how to donate are available on Twitter at Greenville HS Comets.