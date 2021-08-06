County Board Approves Use Of Federal Funds

At a special meeting last week, the Bond County Board approved its appropriations for use of federal funds received through the America Recovery Plan.

The county has already received $1.596 million and the grand total to be received over two years will be about $3.1 million. The money is being received as pandemic relief.

The plan, which must be officially submitted, includes $80,000 to help with the creation of a new children’s daycare in Greenville, the same amount allocated to assist the daycare in Mulberry Grove, about $1 million for Internet broadband in the county, $50,000, requested by FAYCO to purchase a building in Greenville, about $1 million for revenue lost by the county last year and this year, and $127,700 for the scanning of public record documents in the county clerk’s office.

At Tuesday morning’s meeting, the county board approved prior purchases, using ARP funds, which totaled $4,994.

The items include online training videos on the process of grants including reporting and single audit information, covering the cost associated with holding county board meetings virtually via Zoom, and equipment used for video court.

The county does not have to strictly comply with its plan, but can only use ARP funds as allowed by the federal government.

The spending plan has about $461,000 that is unallocated.

In other action, the county board has renewed the liquor license for the Highway 127 Saloon, and granted the Comets Sports Boosters permission to use the northeast courthouse lawn for its annual homecoming cookout on September 24.