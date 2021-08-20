County Board Hears From Airport Authority Chairman

At this week’s meeting of the Bond County Board, Denny Willman, chairman of the Greenville Airport Authority Board, appeared.

Willman reported the airport board has been talking about the possibility of expanding the area of the airport authority, which currents consists of only Central Township.

Willman said his reasoning to expand the authority is that the airport does a lot for the entire county and the taxing body should include everyone who benefits. He hopes to have a resolution presented by January so it can become a ballot issue for voters in April 2022.

Click below to hear more of his comments:

The airport opened 55 years ago. The airport authority levies tax money every year, and the taxes are paid by those in Central Township.

Willman told the county board the airport remains busy with flights every day, programs and agricultural services based from there. He added there is a waiting list for hangar space and the airport board is discussing constructing more hangars.

Willman noted that expanding the property in the airport authority could lead to more income to help improve the airport.

Bond County Board Chairman Adam Boudouris told Willman the airport board needs to continue to consult its legal counsel regarding the matter.