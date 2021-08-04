Day Four Of Pageant Candidate Introductions

WGEL is introducing this year’s candidates for Bond County Fair queen and junior miss.

Today’s featured queen candidate is 18 year old Anna Walker, of Greenville. This fall she will attend Eastern Gateway Community College as a freshman. Her favorite parts of the fair are the poultry show, the demo derby, and strawberry shake-ups.

Click below to hear her greeting:

Two of the nine junior miss contestants are Autumn Lutz and Cortney Stewart.

13 year old Autumn Lutz is from Greenville. She will be in eighth grade this fall at Greenville Jr. High. Her favorite part of the Bond County Fair is the memories she makes with her friends.

Click below for a message from Autumn:

15 year old Courtney Stewart is from Smithboro. Courtney will be a sophomore at Mulberry Grove High School this fall.

When it comes to the fair, she most enjoys attending the demo derby with her family and friends.

Click below to hear a greeting from Courtney:

The Bond County Fair Queen and Junior Miss Pageant is Monday, August 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the grandstand.

The fair runs from today, August 5 through Tuesday, August 10.