DeMoulin Museum Celebrates 10th Anniversary

The DeMoulin Museum opened March 20, 2010, and Saturday night an anniversary banquet was held at the Milk House in Greenville in recognition of the first 10 years of the museum.

Curator John Goldsmith announced that since the museum’s opening, 10,216 visitors have signed the guestbook.

Goldsmith’s interest in the DeMoulin Brothers factory came about due to the fact his mother, Norma, spent most of her life working there. They began collecting artifacts, and that led to the museum.

Click below to hear Greenville Mayor George Barber read a proclamation in honor of the museum:

City Tourism Director Jes Adam commented on the importance of the DeMoulin Museum in bringing people to Greenville, noting the museum is a testament to the creativity and industry of this unique community.

Adam said he knows the museum is something that every person who visits Greenville may not know about, but will enjoy.

Click below to hear more of her comments:

The museum is located at 205 South Prairie Street in Greenville. For more information go to DemoulinMuseum.org.