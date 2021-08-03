Fair Queen & Jr. Miss Candidate Introductions Day 3

WGEL is introducing this year’s candidates for Bond County fair queen and junior miss.

Today’s featured queen candidate is Emily Unterbrink, the 20 year old daughter of Steven & Chrystal Unterbrink, of Greenville. Emily is going to be a junior at SIUE this year and her favorite part of the fair is the parade and lemon shake-ups.

Click below to hear her introduction:

Two of the nine junior miss contestants are Emma Haller and Haylee Hediger.

Emma Haller is the 15 year old daughter of Kelly and Michelle Haller, of Pocahontas. She will be a sophomore at Unit 2 High School this year.

Click below for her greeting:

Haylee Hediger is the 13 year old daughter of Brian and Latisa Hediger, of Greenville.

Haylee will be an eighth grader this year at Greenville Jr. High. She most enjoys watching the demo derby and pageant at the Bond County Fair.

Click below to hear her comments:

The Bond County Fair Queen and Junior Miss Pageant is Monday, August 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the grandstand.

The fair runs from August 5 through August 10.