Fatal Single Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County

Illinois State Police report a fatal single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Saturday at 11:16 PM. The collision occurred on IL Rt. 16 at North 19th Avenue.

According to ISP, 51 year old John E. Thompson, of Witt, was traveling southbound on Rt. 16 when, for unknown reasons, his Ford F-150 went off the roadway to the right. Thompson reportedly overcorrected and came back onto the roadway, then overcorrected again and went off into the right ditch. The truck overturned, ejecting both the driver and a front seat passenger, 21 year old James E. Thompson, also of Witt, from the vehicle. Both individuals were transported to an area hospital where both were pronounced deceased.

A rear seat passenger, 24 year old Dakota L. Cook, of Clinton, IL, was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

The roadway was closed for about 4 hours after the crash.