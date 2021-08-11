Fatal Vehicle-Pedestrian Accident In Pocahontas

A 90 year old Pocahontas woman was fatally struck on Rt. 143 Tuesday around 10:15 AM.

State Police report 20 year old August J. Busalaki, of Pocahontas, was traveling westbound in a Ford F150 on Rt. 143 in the area of Pine Tree Lane in Pocahontas. 90 year old Betty L. Plocher, was walking south across Rt. 143 and was struck by the vehicle. She was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Busalaki refused medical treatment on-scene.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation into the crash.