Fatalities In June Accident Listed As Homicide

Five individuals lost their lives in a two-vehicle crash Saturday, June 19 in Fayette County east of Brownstown.

Fayette County Coroner Dave Harris has released the final results of his investigation into that accident.

At the time of the accident, police reported a passenger vehicle, driven by 50 year old Lloyd A. Rowe, of Brownstown, was traveling westbound on US Rt. 40 when for unknown reasons, the vehicle ran off onto the right shoulder. Rowe reportedly overcorrected, which caused him lose control of the vehicle. Rowe skidded into the path of an oncoming passenger vehicle, driven by 22 year old Hailey E. Funneman, of Effingham. The collision caused both vehicles to skid into the south ditch where they came to rest.

Rowe, Funneman, and three passengers in Funneman’s vehicle, were pronounced deceased on scene. Funneman’s passengers were 25 year old Coleton Price, of Shumway, 43 year old James W. Bowlin, of Effingham, and 45 year old Jeana M. Kollman, also of Effingham.

Harris reports all four people in the vehicle driven by Hailey Funneman died as the result of chest, abdominal, and extremity injuries or blunt force trauma. Harris said their manner of death will be listed as a homicide as the result of being hit by a vehicle which was operated by an intoxicated person driving at a high rate of speed.