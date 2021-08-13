Frank Lucco Dies After Decades Of Service To Pocahontas & Bond County

Longtime Bond County Board Member Frank Lucco of Pocahontas has died.

The 78-year-old Lucco passed away August 11 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.

Lucco’s life was filled with service to his county and hometown. He spent over 30 years on the Bond County Board, and was a former mayor of Pocahontas.

Lucco was still on the county board at the time of his death and had been attending meetings remotely.

Frank Lucco’s funeral is Monday at 11 a.m. in the Meridith Funeral Home at Pocahontas. Burial will be in Robinson Cemetery.