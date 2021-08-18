Fun Fridays Come To A Close As Summer Ends

Six were planned, but due to weather only four Family Fun Fridays events were held in Greenville this summer.

Family Fun Fridays were designed to provide fun activities for the family and each of the four did just that, with a special theme for each evening.

The final one was this past Friday with a Transportation/Back To School theme.

Greenville Mayor George Barber was in attendance and felt the first Family Fun Fridays series was a big success. He said the events were a lot of fun for families and he was especially glad to have activities for small children to enjoy. He expressed his thanks to everyone involved in organizing the events and working to make them a success.

There were several vendors at the final event, but the busiest was the one where the City of Greenville was providing free cups of ice cream.