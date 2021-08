The next time you’re at Greenville Tire Service, just south of the Greenville Square on Third Street, take a look at their giant ball of tire labels.

For a long time, the folks at Greenville Tire Service have been taking labels off the tires they sell and putting them on what started out as a tennis ball sized ball. But now it’s twice the size of a basketball and still growing.

You can see it in person at Greenville Tire Service.