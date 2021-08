Following up on a suggestion made by Mayor George Barber, the Greenville City Council is planning a public town hall meeting for Thursday, September 30, at 6:30 p.m.

Mayor Barber believes it is important to receive input from citizens about the future of Greenville. He said the council wants to discuss what they see for the future of Greenville.

Plans are for the meeting to be on the third floor of the SMART Center in downtown Greenville.