Greenville U Partners With USA Gymnastics

Exciting news has been released by Greenville University about its athletic department.

Men’s and women’s gymnastics will be added to the university beginning with the 2022 seasons.

A search is currently underway to hire a head coach to lead the program.

He or she will then find a director for a gymnastics facility.

Greenville University has purchased the former LTD Ford building at 1450 East City Route 40, for the gymnastics facility. It has received assistance from USA Gymnastics to ensure maximization and quality use as a college team facility.

In addition, the intent is to provide gymnastics to the community. University President Suzanne Davis stated, “Adding gymnastics at GU will also benefit the community, as the vision includes a gymnastics facility open to all youth.

USA Gymnastics has been targeting athletically-strong Division III universities to assist it in building a base to regrow competitive collegiate athletics programs for student-athletes.

Greenville University will have the first new NCAA men’s gymnastics program in decades.

GU purchased the building from the quasi-endowment fund, which has unrestricted estate gifts.

USA Gymnastics is assisting GU with recruiting and mentoring coaches, and has pulled in significant partners, including American Athletic Inc, to facilitate acquiring equipment and program support needs.