GU, Community & Baseball Mourn Passing of Robert “Ish” Smith

Greenville University, local residents and the baseball world are mourning the passing of Robert “Ish” Smith.

He passed away Wednesday night at the age of 85 following a recent illness.

Smith was president of Greenville College from 1993 into 1998.

He was known worldwide for his work in amateur baseball with various USA and world organizations from 1977 to 1993. Smith was credited with bringing baseball back to the Summer Olympics in 1984.

Allan Gaffner, former mayor of Greenville, was a good friend of Smith. He said “Ish” was, “undoubtedly the finest ambassador the City of Greenville has ever had representing the home town of a resident.” He pointed to Smith’s international work with baseball, noting he was always known as “Ish Smith from Greenville, IL.” Gaffner also praised “Ish” for his personality, character, gentleness of spirit, warmth, and friendship.

Although “Ish” travelled the world promoting baseball, Gaffner said his friend remained a small-town guy. He said “Ish” never lost his Midwestern roots and humble spirit. Gaffner noted that “Ish”, who had met many times with Fidel Castro and multiple US presidents, was not a namedropper and shared those stories only when asked.

Robert Smith received numerous honors in his life. He was the 2007 recipient of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce’s Gerald Turley Award and was inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.