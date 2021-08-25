Health Board Reviews Bond County COVID Statistics

At their meeting Monday night, Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert provided the county board of health an update on COVID statistics. As of Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported a positivity rate of 7.2% for Bond County. 23.93% of residents 12-17 are fully vaccinated; among those 18 to 64, 34.92% are fully vaccinated; and 77.87% of those 65 and older are fully vaccinated. Eifert said as of Monday, 32 residents were in quarantine because they were COVID positive and 32 close contacts of positive individuals were in quarantine.

On a related note, HSHS Holy Family Hospital shared the infographic below on their Facebook page Friday, with the following caption:

“COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise at HSHS hospitals across Illinois and Wisconsin. From our data, it’s clear the vaccines are working. Get vaccinated if you haven’t already. Help yourself, help healthcare workers, help your community. Find a vaccine at https://www.hshs.org/vaccine.”