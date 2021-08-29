Health Board Talks Finance, Medicare & Farmland

In the most recent Bond County Board of Health Meeting, Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert reported the health department closed out July with a cash balance of $1,143,860.27. This is an increase of $73,017.94 over the previous month and an increase of $211,433.11 over one year ago.

Brian Goodiel, Director of Home Health and Hospice, also told the board about the hospice program’s recent Medicare review, noting it went well and the program will be certified for an additional three years.

The board considered their current farmland lease of approximately 18 acres of ground behind the health department. It was determined that no changes were needed regarding the current amount received per acre.