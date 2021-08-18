HSHS Encourages Vaccinations During National Immunization Awareness Month

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted many things in our lives and routine vaccinations were among them. According to the CDC data, orders for vaccines were down 14% in the last year and a half compared to 2019, with the measles vaccine dropping by nearly 20%. Children need these routine vaccinations to remain safe when heading back into the classroom for the upcoming school year.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital and HSHS Medical Group are asking parents to schedule well-child checkups and talk with your doctor about vaccines and immunizations.

“Vaccinations are our best chance of defending ourselves against preventable diseases,” said Dr. Bavithira Deva, HSHS Medical Group family medicine physician. “I urge parents to keep up to date with their child’s vaccination schedule to protect their health now and for years to come.”

As opportunities for in-person activities and play continue, Holy Family Hospital and HSHS Medical Group encourage parents to make sure children are up to date on routinely recommended vaccines. As schools, day cares, and camps begin to reopen and offer masked, in-person learning and care, it’s particularly important for parents to work with their child’s doctor or nurse to make sure they get caught up on missed well-child visits and recommended vaccines.

In addition to routine vaccinations, the COVID-19 vaccine is our best defense against this illness. If you or your child are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, Holy Family Hospital and HSHS Medical Group encourage you to get it. To find an HSHS vaccine clinic near you, visit www.HSHS.org/vaccine or contact your local health department to schedule a vaccination.

To learn more about immunizations, vaccine schedules or well-child checkups visit www.cdc.gov/vaccines. To locate a primary care provider, visit www.hshs.org/find-a-doctor.