HSHS Holy Family Hospital Collects School Supplies For GES

HSHS Holy Family Hospital colleagues collected back-to-school supplies during the month of July through August 5 for students at Greenville Elementary School. A wide variety of items were collected and the team recently delivered the supplies to the school system. HSHS Holy Family Hospital hopes local students have a successful start to the new school year!

Pictured above with some of the donated items are, left to right: Becky Martin, Holy Family President and CEO Kelly Sager, Diane Leitschuh, Shelly VonBurg, Kim Buttram, Ashley White and Krystal McClenahan.