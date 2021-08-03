HSHS Holy Family Hospital Shows Off Renovated Surgery Dept.

Local residents visited HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville last week to tour the newly renovated surgery department.

Hospital President and CEO Kelly Sager was excited the public had the chance to see the improvements. She said the renovation was very patient-focused and cost about $3.8 million.

Sager said the renovated surgery area has been in use, after the hospital received approval for full occupancy from the Illinois Department of Public Health in late May.

Employees welcoming visitors in the surgery department included Patty Hoffman, Kacie Blaser, and Gabriel and Shelly Gigliotti.

Those at the open house also had the chance to see other areas of the hospital including the physical therapy rooms.